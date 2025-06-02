Maxwell leaves ODI stage with fireworks, eyes t20 domination

Australia’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) to focus on T20 cricket. The decision comes ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka. Cricket Australia confirmed the news on Monday, highlighting Maxwell’s intention to prioritize shorter formats and franchise leagues moving forward.

Maxwell, 36, played 149 ODIs for Australia, scoring 3,990 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 126.7. His most memorable innings came during the 2023 World Cup, where he scored a record-breaking 201 not out against Afghanistan, despite battling severe cramps. Widely hailed as one of the greatest ODI knocks ever, it solidified his status as a white-ball legend.

In a statement, Maxwell reflected on his journey, saying he was initially surprised just to be selected. He recalled the highs and lows of being dropped and recalled, and his contributions to multiple World Cups. He admitted that the physical demands of 50-over cricket had become difficult, especially after a 2022 leg injury.

He told the Final Word Podcast that fielding in recent tournaments felt like a burden. “I felt like I was letting the team down,” he said. He also shared that he spoke to selector George Bailey and told him he wouldn’t be aiming for the 2027 World Cup, suggesting it was time for younger players to step in.

Cricket Australia’s CEO Todd Greenberg praised Maxwell’s impact, calling him one of the most “exciting and influential” ODI players. He noted that Maxwell’s aggressive batting had been a vital part of Australia’s success in 50-over cricket, including their 2023 World Cup win.