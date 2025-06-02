Air India hit hard by Pakistan’s airspace ban, says CEO

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has confirmed that Pakistan’s airspace ban is hurting the airline financially. He said the closure has led to longer flight times and higher operational costs. Flights to Western countries are now taking an hour longer than usual. This delay is adding pressure on the airline’s profit margins.

Despite the impact, Wilson said Air India has managed to keep operations running without disruption. However, the extra fuel usage, crew costs, and route changes have significantly increased expenses. The CEO admitted the situation has deeply affected their direct flight routes.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights after India launched missile attacks on Pakistani territory. India had claimed a security operation in Pahalgam as justification. In response, Pakistan carried out a strong counterattack. It reportedly shot down six Indian fighter jets, including Rafale aircraft, and destroyed key military assets like the S-400 defense system.

Due to the airspace closure, Air India now suffers daily losses exceeding ₹200 million (approximately PKR 660 million). The airline has written a letter to the Indian government seeking compensation for the financial damage. Officials say alternate routes are also causing delays and congestion in international skies.

The situation highlights how geopolitical tensions directly affect civil aviation. While Air India continues to fly through longer paths, it faces mounting financial stress. Unless diplomatic ties improve, the airline — and many passengers — will keep paying the price.