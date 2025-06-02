Aid ship sets sail for Gaza after drone attack delay

A humanitarian ship operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) has departed from Catania, Italy, on a renewed mission to deliver aid to Gaza. The vessel, named Madleen, set sail on Sunday carrying a symbolic but important cargo of relief supplies. The crew includes high-profile volunteers like climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish actor Liam Cunningham.

The mission follows a previous setback in May, when another FFC ship, Conscience, was struck by drones in the Mediterranean Sea just outside Maltese waters. FFC blamed Israel for the attack, though Israeli authorities have not commented. Despite the risks, the organization remains determined to challenge what it calls Israel’s “illegal siege” on Gaza.

Greta Thunberg addressed reporters before departure, stating that silence in the face of suffering is more dangerous than their mission. “We have to keep trying,” she said, “because the moment we stop is when we lose our humanity.” She criticized the global community for what she called inaction toward the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

FFC emphasized that the trip is more than a charity mission. They described it as a “non-violent, direct action” aimed at exposing the ongoing blockade and alleged war crimes. The organization believes symbolic missions like this raise global awareness and show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen, according to the United Nations. Although Israel recently lifted an 11-week blockade, allowing some UN aid operations to resume, food and medical supplies remain scarce. The situation is now considered the most severe since the Israel-Hamas war began 19 months ago.

Adding to the controversy, a new U.S.- and Israel-backed initiative, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, has launched. However, the UN and global aid agencies have refused to work with it, saying it lacks neutrality and uses aid distribution methods that displace Palestinians. Tensions remain high as aid efforts face both logistical and political obstacles.