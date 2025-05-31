India’s monsoon brings early devastation, five dead in Assam floods

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in India’s northeast, killing at least five people in Assam, officials confirmed on Saturday. The relentless downpour has caused rivers—including the mighty Brahmaputra and its tributaries—to overflow, devastating many low-lying areas.

The annual monsoon season, spanning June to September, is crucial for replenishing water supplies across South Asia but often leads to loss of life and widespread damage. This year, Assam has seen persistent rainfall for three days, prompting a red alert in 12 districts and forcing hundreds of families in Guwahati, the state capital, to evacuate flooded homes.

City authorities have also cut electricity in vulnerable areas to reduce the risk of electrocution. Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government has deployed rescue teams and sent food aid, including rice, to affected communities.

Experts warn that climate change may be intensifying the monsoon’s severity and unpredictability, although its exact impact remains unclear. Meanwhile, Mumbai, India’s financial capital, was hit by unusually early monsoon rains this week—the earliest in nearly 25 years—adding to the region’s challenges.