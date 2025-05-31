Rs1 trillion+ development budget aims to transform roads, water, and energy sectors

The federal government plans to spend more than Rs1 trillion on development projects in the fiscal year 2025-26. This large budget will fund important areas such as roads, water supply, power generation, and higher education. Officials say this shows the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and social services across the country.

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is set to meet on June 2 to finalise the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the Annual Development Plan (ADP). These plans include detailed project proposals and budgets for the coming year. After approval, they will be presented to the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by the prime minister, for final clearance.

The government aims to spend about Rs170 billion on building and repairing roads. Water projects will receive Rs140 billion to improve access and supply, especially in areas facing shortages. The Power Division is allocated Rs105 billion to enhance electricity generation and distribution, addressing the ongoing energy challenges.

Experts say this development budget signals a positive move to boost economic growth and create jobs. Investments in infrastructure and education are vital for the country’s progress. The government hopes that these projects will improve the living standards of millions of people and support long-term growth.

The full budget, including these development allocations, is expected to be unveiled on June 10. Citizens and businesses eagerly await the details, hoping the government will deliver on its promises for better infrastructure and services.