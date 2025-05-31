Islamophobia surges in India, Pakistan urges global action

Pakistan has expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of Islamophobia across India. The Foreign Office released a statement condemning the growing trend of hate speech, discrimination, and violence against Muslims. It called the situation dangerous and alarming for the global community.

The statement urged the Indian government to protect the rights and safety of all its citizens, regardless of religion. It stressed that targeting Muslims through state-backed actions and extremist rhetoric violates international human rights obligations. Such behavior threatens not only religious harmony but also regional peace.

Pakistan warned that spreading religious hatred for political or ideological goals during tense times is highly irresponsible. It said there is a greater need today for tolerance and dialogue. Instead, minorities in India face continuous persecution, especially under the influence of extremist Hindutva groups.

The statement recalled past incidents where Indian minorities suffered violence and oppression. It also cited former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s 2021 remarks, comparing the treatment of Muslims in India to the oppression of Israelites by Pharaoh. He had warned of brewing unrest and hoped for divine intervention to bring justice.

Pakistan urged the international community to take notice and hold India accountable. It emphasized the urgent need for collective efforts to safeguard religious freedom and prevent further deterioration of interfaith relations in the region.