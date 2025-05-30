British open welcomes Pakistani star Noor Zaman after historic qualification



Pakistani squash star Noor Zaman has made history by qualifying for the main draw of the prestigious British Open in Birmingham. He secured his place after a strong 3-1 victory against Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey in a 46-minute qualifying match at the Solihull Arden Club. This is the first time in 20 years that a Pakistani player has reached the main round of this major tournament, highlighting Zaman’s growing stature in international squash.

Zaman, currently ranked 44th in the world, started the match confidently, winning the first two games 11-5 and 11-8. Though El Torkey fought back hard to take the third game 11-3, Zaman kept his composure and clinched the fourth game 11-7, demonstrating his excellent court control and tactical skill. The British Open’s official press release praised his focused gameplay, especially his strong shots from both the front and back of the court.

This victory adds to Zaman’s impressive recent achievements, including his thrilling win over the same Egyptian opponent to become the U23 World Champion last month on home soil. After his British Open success, Zaman took to social media, expressing his gratitude and excitement about breaking a two-decade-long record for Pakistani squash.

The main event of the British Open will begin on May 31, with Noor Zaman scheduled to face England’s Curtis Malik on June 1. Other qualifiers from Thursday’s rounds include top players from Wales, Egypt, and South Africa. The tournament, classified as a Diamond level event, offers a significant prize pool of $348,500 for both the men’s and women’s categories, attracting the best talent globally.

As of May 1, Noor Zaman is ranked third among Pakistan’s men’s senior squash players. His breakthrough at the British Open is seen as a major step forward in his career. Fans and sports analysts are hopeful that he will continue his strong performance and represent Pakistan proudly on the international stage.