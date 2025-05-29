Israel approves 22 new settlements in West bank, sparking global concern

JERUSALEM – The Israeli government has approved the construction of 22 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, further heightening tensions in the region. The announcement came on Thursday from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right figure in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition.

Smotrich posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new settlements will be established in the northern West Bank. However, he did not provide specific locations. According to Israeli media reports, the plan includes legalising previously unauthorised outposts and developing brand-new settlements.

Currently, nearly 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, surrounded by approximately 2.7 million Palestinians. These territories were captured by Israel during the 1967 war, but only East Jerusalem has been annexed—a move most countries do not recognise.

Palestinian officials swiftly condemned the decision. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas, called it a “dangerous escalation” and accused Israel of blocking the path to an independent Palestinian state. He also appealed to the U.S. government for immediate intervention.

Hamas also voiced strong opposition. Spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said the move was “part of the war led by Netanyahu against the Palestinian people,” criticising the announcement as a deliberate attack on Palestinian sovereignty and dignity.

Since the Gaza war reignited almost 20 months ago, Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank has accelerated. At the same time, Palestinian residents have faced growing military pressure and rising violence from settlers, deepening instability across the region.