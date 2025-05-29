IMF calls for end to corruption and overreach in Pakistan’s policy making

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for reducing corruption and unnecessary external influence in Pakistan’s policy-making and implementation processes. In a new directive, the IMF emphasized the need for Pakistan to fully implement the governance framework for state-owned enterprises (SOEs), ensuring transparency and accountability in all public institutions.

The IMF specifically highlighted the importance of applying the governance framework across all state-owned entities. The Fund stressed that such measures are essential for improving institutional performance and minimizing financial risks. These steps are considered crucial for enhancing the overall financial stability of the country.

The IMF has also pushed for continued reforms aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency. The financial institution urges the government to sustain structural reforms, which are seen as key to achieving sustainable development and long-term economic stability.

In its recommendations, the IMF emphasized that governance frameworks must be further strengthened, which will play a significant role in improving the functioning of state-owned entities. The fund’s statement reinforces the need for effective monitoring and reform to ensure these organizations contribute to the country’s overall growth, without creating financial burdens.

This is a part of the IMF’s broader objective to ensure that Pakistan stays on track with reforms that drive its economic stability and development goals. The IMF’s focus on transparency and accountability is a continued priority as Pakistan works to improve its fiscal health and attract international investments.