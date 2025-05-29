Pakistan powers bitcoin push using 2,000MW surplus energy

Pakistan has taken a major leap in the world of digital finance by launching its first government-backed strategic Bitcoin reserve. The announcement was made by Bilal Bin Saqib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Crypto and Blockchain, during the prestigious Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas. The event drew global leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr.

In a bold move, Pakistan is allocating 2,000 megawatts of surplus electricity in Phase 1 to support Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. This excess energy, which otherwise remains unused, will now fuel high-tech infrastructure. Bilal Bin Saqib noted that this initiative mirrors the United States’ recent crypto strategies and shows Pakistan’s readiness to compete globally in digital innovation.

To support this vision, the government formed the National Crypto Council earlier this year. It aims to draft laws, attract foreign crypto investment, and set a regulatory path. In a major boost, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao joined the council as an adviser. Furthermore, the Trump-backed DeFi firm World Liberty Financial signed a letter of intent to assist Pakistan in tokenizing real-world assets.

The Ministry of Finance also established a new body—the Digital Asset Authority—to oversee licensing and regulation of all crypto platforms in the country. This reflects the state’s growing commitment to establishing a transparent and fully regulated crypto ecosystem. The move is expected to draw more investors and help modernize Pakistan’s economy.

At the same time, the U.S. government has issued orders to create its own Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile. These reserves will be partly funded by seized digital assets. David Sacks, the White House’s AI and crypto lead, confirmed that these reserves mark a significant step in integrating crypto into national financial planning—something Pakistan now seems to be following closely.