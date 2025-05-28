Ehsanullah Ehsan: RAW’s Pen Against Pakistan

In an era marked by hybrid warfare and media manipulation, the lines between journalism, propaganda and psychological warfare have been increasingly blurred. India has a track record of disinformation campaigns and engaging in narrative battles, using both traditional and digital media to influence domestic as well as international opinion for destabilisation. A striking example of this modern tactic is the case of Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who has resurfaced as a regular contributor to The Sunday Guardian, Indian newspaper founded by M.J. Akbar, BJP politician. Though the newspaper is generally known for its critical stance against Pakistan, by offering a platform to a wanted terrorist, it appears to be part of a larger strategy aimed at discrediting Pakistan.

Ehsan ullah has authored over ten articles, many of which sharply criticize Pakistan’s government and security forces. His May 19, 2025, article, for example, falsely accused Pakistan of planning staged attacks to implicate Afghanistan and disrupt China’s regional interests. This kind of narrative is not only dangerous, it fits neatly into India’s broader efforts to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and sow suspicion in its regional allies, especially China.

The baseless accusations that Pakistan supports terrorism are a blatant smokescreen designed to divert attention from India’s own destabilizing actions

It is pertinent to mention that Abhinandan Mishra, the bureau chief at The Sunday Guardian, has openly supported Ehsan’s narratives. For instance, he amplified Ehsan’s fabricated terror alert in 2021 that led to the New Zealand cricket team canceling its Pakistan tour which illustrates a pattern of disinformation campaign against Pakistan. Ehsan’s rapid acceptance and influence in Indian media circles reflects RAW’s deliberate effort to whitewash his past and weaponize him against Pakistan. His writings often reinforce narratives that serve India’s strategic interests, particularly by vilifying Pakistan. This is by no means free speech rather a calculated attempt to weaponize an extremist’s voice against Pakistan.

The baseless accusations that Pakistan supports terrorism are a blatant smokescreen designed to divert attention from India’s own destabilizing actions and its long-standing record of sponsoring anti-Pakistan militancy through proxies like the TTP and BLA. Stung by its humiliation on the global stage after the events of May 10, India appears to have descended into a state of desperation, aggressively clawing at every opportunity to distort Pakistan’s image internationally.

Pakistan must respond by exposing these tactics internationally, strengthening its cyber and media defenses to safeguard its national image and stability. The world community must hold accountable those who weaponize terrorism under the guise of journalism, since allowing terrorists to shape narratives undermines global counterterrorism efforts and endangers regional stability.

The writer is a freelance columnist.