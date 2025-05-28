French military breaks silence on rafale jets shot down by Pakistan

For the first time, the French military has responded to reports of Rafale fighter jets being shot down by the Pakistan Air Force during a recent Pakistan-India conflict. The statement came after growing international attention on the event, which many have described as a humiliating blow to India.

On May 7, Pakistan reportedly shot down seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, in retaliation for Indian aggression across the border. The incident drew significant global media coverage, with analysts highlighting Pakistan’s air superiority and its ability to neutralize advanced Western-made aircraft.

During a routine press briefing in Paris, a spokesperson for the French military was asked about the Rafale losses in the recent conflict. He responded by saying that details of the incident are still uncertain, and many aspects remain unverified. He added that France is closely monitoring the situation and is in direct contact with its partner, India, to obtain full and accurate information.

The spokesperson further noted that hundreds of aircraft reportedly participated in the battle. He emphasized that France intends to learn as much as possible from the combat experience. If confirmed, this would be the first-ever operational loss of a Rafale jet in over 20 years of active service.

India, however, has not officially acknowledged the loss of the jets. On May 9, Indian Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, when asked about damage to Rafale aircraft, admitted that “losses are part of warfare” but declined to give details, citing strategic reasons. Notably, India had purchased 36 Rafale jets from France in 2019 following the loss of two aircraft to Pakistan earlier that year. The recent downing of three more adds to the growing debate on the effectiveness and vulnerability of the aircraft in high-intensity conflict zones.