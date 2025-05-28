Fatah rocket system: Pakistan’s game-changer in regional defence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s indigenously developed Fatah Rocket System has emerged as a powerful symbol of national defense, sending a clear message to enemies about the country’s advanced military capabilities. The system played a key role during “Operation Bunyānul Marsūs,” where Pakistan delivered a decisive and effective response to enemy aggression.

During the operation, the Pakistan Air Force successfully targeted six enemy fighter jets, including three of India’s modern Rafale aircraft. At the same time, the Pakistan Army used the Fatah Rocket System to deliver precise strikes on enemy positions. This joint effort served as a practical demonstration of Pakistan’s advanced defense systems in action.

According to military sources, the Fatah Rocket System is a state-of-the-art, guided multi-launch rocket platform. With ranges between 140 to 700 kilometers, different versions of the system—Fatah-1 to Fatah-4—are capable of destroying enemy targets across vast distances with high accuracy and speed.

The Fatah-1 variant can hit up to eight separate targets at once using multiple rockets, showcasing its deadly efficiency. Meanwhile, Fatah-2 features advanced avionics and a unique flight trajectory, making it more accurate and harder to intercept. Fatah-3 and Fatah-4 further increase Pakistan’s strategic range with their extended capabilities of 450 km and 700 km, respectively.

Experts believe that the introduction of the Fatah Rocket System marks a significant leap in Pakistan’s defense technology. It not only boosts deterrence but also ensures that any hostile actions will be met with a swift and powerful response. The system stands as a shield for Pakistan’s sovereignty and security in the region.

As Pakistan continues to modernize its military, systems like Fatah highlight the country’s commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement. With such capabilities in hand, Pakistan’s enemies face a clear and formidable deterrent.