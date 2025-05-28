PM and President lead tributes on youm-e-takbeer, push for economic vision

Pakistan observed Youm-e-Takbeer today to commemorate the nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, in the Chagai Hills of Balochistan. The day marks Pakistan’s emergence as the first Muslim nuclear power and the seventh in the world, celebrated nationwide with ceremonies, national broadcasts, and tributes to the country’s scientific and military achievements.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari issued special messages to the nation, celebrating the day as a symbol of sovereignty and resilience. PM Shehbaz called it not just a milestone of the past, but a fresh commitment to transform Pakistan into a strong economic power. He hailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to go nuclear despite immense international pressure and sanctions, calling it an act of “iron resolve.”

Shehbaz also linked this year’s Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations with recent tensions with India, calling the May 6–10 period an “unjustified war” imposed by the neighboring country. He claimed the unity of Pakistan’s forces and its people demonstrated the same spirit of national strength seen in 1998. He praised scientific heroes like Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and political visionaries like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, calling their work the foundation of a proud and secure nation.

President Zardari echoed this message, stating that becoming a nuclear power was a calculated and strategic decision to ensure peace in a volatile region. He emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear capability remains a “credible minimum deterrent” against external threats. Zardari also praised both Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their key roles in advancing the programme.

Touching upon the recent military operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Zardari said Pakistan’s calibrated response successfully compelled the adversary to end hostilities. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to peaceful coexistence but made it clear that sovereignty will never be compromised.

The day concluded with a unified national spirit as public institutions, military leaders, and civil society paid homage to the scientific minds, engineers, and brave decisions that established Pakistan’s strategic nuclear status. The leadership urged unity, resilience, and reform to build a self-reliant and prosperous Pakistan for the future.