Countering Workplace Harassment of Minority Women

Being a woman in Pakistan presents significant societal challenges, and for women from religious minorities, these challenges are even greater. Globally, women make up approximately 49.5% of the population, and in Pakistan, millions actively contribute across various sectors. Among them, Christian, Hindu, and other minority women play a vital role in the country’s social, economic, and cultural development.

Despite their contributions, a critical question arises: are these women receiving the dignity, security, and opportunities they rightfully deserve? Minority women often enter the workforce not only to support their families but also to participate in the nation’s progress. However, they frequently encounter deep-rooted barriers, including economic insecurity, social exclusion, and the pervasive issue of workplace harassment. Cultural stigma, a lack of awareness, and weak institutional safeguards exacerbate these challenges.

Sexual harassment remains widespread and deeply rooted in Pakistan. Research indicates that nearly 80% of women experience some form of harassment, whether on the streets, in public transport, or at their workplaces. Mazhar (2018) provides comprehensive details on this research. Common behaviors such as lewd remarks, catcalling, whistling, inappropriate touching, and ogling erode a woman’s sense of safety and dignity. In response, Pakistan introduced the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act (2010), which legally requires organizations to adopt a Code of Conduct, form a three-member inquiry committee (including at least one woman), and appoint a designated focal person for complaints. However, implementation has been inconsistent. A study by Mehergarh (2018) revealed that only 30-35% of organizations had established these mechanisms. Additionally, the Aurat Foundation reports that workplace harassment is a leading reason why women avoid or leave formal employment, particularly in male-dominated industries.

The situation is even more dire for minority women, who often work in small businesses, informal sectors, or home-based roles-areas largely outside the reach of regulation. Furthermore, the absence of disaggregated data on harassment based on religion renders the specific challenges faced by minority women invisible in national policy discourse. While a legal framework exists, its weak enforcement and limited reach continue to leave many women, particularly those from marginalized communities, without real protection or recourse.

Consider the story of Yasmeen, a young Christian woman from Faisalabad, who was lured with promises of a high-paying job. Instead, she was abducted and taken to another city under false pretenses. When she resisted and pleaded to return home, she was threatened and ultimately abandoned, left without support or justice. Similarly, Shazia, a Christian receptionist at a private office in Lahore, endured months of inappropriate messages and suggestive comments from her supervisor. When she finally stood up for herself, she faced humiliation, was overloaded with extra tasks, and had her salary denied. Unfortunately, these legal provisions offer little protection for women like Yasmeen and Shazia, whose stories illustrate the harsh reality that minority women face when they seek to join the workforce. These narratives reflect a painful truth: for many minority women, silence is not a choice but a survival strategy.

While the statistics are alarming and the stories heartbreaking, they also serve as a reminder that change is possible if pursued collectively and intentionally. To ensure that minority women can work with dignity and safety, a multi-stakeholder approach is essential. The government must take the lead in enforcing the 2010 Act across both the public and private sectors.

The writer is a peace entrepreneur leading YDFPK’s 20,000-member youth movement in Pakistan and serves as CEO of A4I Global, where he employs technology to combat hate speech.