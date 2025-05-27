Youm-e-takbeer 2025: PM salutes nation’s resolve, eyes economic transformation

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan commemorates the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed the nation’s pledge to uphold its defense, unity, and economic transformation. In his message, the PM congratulated the people of Pakistan and thanked Allah Almighty for the historic moment when Pakistan became a nuclear power.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strategic importance of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan conducted six nuclear tests in response to India’s five. He credited then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, calling it a demonstration of the nation’s “iron resolve” despite immense global pressure. “Mr. Nawaz Sharif made our geographical borders impregnable,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also drew attention to Pakistan’s recent military success during the May 6–10 conflict with India. He called it a testament to the same spirit that led to the country’s nuclear capability. “The joys of Youm-e-Takbeer have increased for a victorious nation,” he remarked, linking past and present victories.

He paid rich tribute to national heroes like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the armed forces, scientists, and the public. “The nation made great sacrifices to build our nuclear defense. Their faith and determination wrote history,” he added.

Concluding his address, PM Shehbaz urged Pakistanis to channel the Youm-e-Takbeer spirit toward building a strong economy. “It’s not just a celebration of defense. It’s a declaration of our non-compromise on sovereignty and a promise to achieve economic strength. Insha Allah, long live Pakistan.”