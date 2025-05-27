Green light for K-Electric’s 320 MW clean energy projects from NEPRA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has formally approved K-Electric’s (KE) bid evaluation reports for three major renewable energy projects, totaling 320 MW. These include two solar PV projects in Balochistan and a large-scale hybrid power project at Dhabeji, paving the way for tariff filings under Pakistan’s national energy framework.

The approval covers a 100 MW solar power project in Bela and a 50 MW solar project in Winder, both awarded to Master Textile Mills Limited (MTML) through a competitive bidding process. MTML emerged as the lowest responsive bidder, passing technical evaluations and submitting the most cost-effective financial proposals. The bidding was conducted under Regulation 11 of the National Competitive Bidding Tariff Regulations (NCBTR) 2017 and submitted to NEPRA on August 28, 2024.

Additionally, NEPRA greenlit the bid for a 220 MW hybrid (solar + potential wind or storage) power project at the Dhabeji Grid Station, which includes a 20% capacity flexibility margin. The project aligns with national energy planning documents—specifically the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and Power Acquisition Plan (PAP)—and meets all regulatory standards.

Importantly, NEPRA directed that any delays in the construction or operation of these projects—whether caused by KE or the developers—must not translate into financial burden on end-users. This safeguard must be clearly included in the project agreements to protect consumer interests.

NEPRA also reviewed KE’s roadmap for integrating into the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), a new model designed to liberalize Pakistan’s power market. While KE’s full participation is contingent on resolving existing power purchase agreements (PPAs) and setting up a capacity invoicing mechanism for grid-based supply, NEPRA emphasized the need for KE to transition to the central dispatch model under CTBCM.

KE has been instructed to file a revised tariff petition reflecting these market reforms and operational updates. This marks a significant step in both expanding renewable energy in the country and aligning utility operations with evolving competitive energy market structures.