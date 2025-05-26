New Power Balance in South Asia

In response to India’s provocative and escalatory Operation Sindoor, Pakistan delivered a counterpunch that shifted the conventional balance of military power in South Asia in a span of four days. Operation Bunyanum Marsoos demonstrated the full spectrum of national power acting in concert to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity to the utter surprise of India and the world. The people of Pakistan rallied behind the armed forces who not only gave a befitting response to Indian aggression but also taught New Delhi a lesson it will never forget.

At the heart of the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos lay the institutional synergy between Pakistan’s leadership, armed forces, diplomatic corps and media. On the domestic front, there was a sense of national unity and cohesion with all stakeholders firmly committed to the defense of the motherland. Pakistan’s resolute response to India’s botched Operation Sindoor will always be remembered for having established Pakistan’s conventional military dominance in South Asia.

In what is now recognised as the largest aerial dogfight in South Asian history, PAF maintained its supremacy over IAF and, once again, using superior training, technology and tactics shot down six Indian fighter jets. These included three Rafales, one Mirage 2000, one SU-30MKI and one Mig 29. Additionally, a Heron Unmanned Aerial System of Israeli origin was also shot down. The PAF was able to achieve this unprecedented feat due to secure and effective data link that provided situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, real-time monitoring and targeting and seamless multi-domain operations. Pakistan’s investment in niche technologies developed indigenously served as force multipliers. The air battle also marked the first ever use of Chinese made Beyond Visual Range (BVR) PL-15 missiles, and J-10C jets in active combat and proved their mettle.

During the four-day war, Pakistan’s armed forces engaged 26 military targets in both Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and mainland India using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2, precision munitions of PAF and long-range loitering killer munitions. The Indian targets included IAF aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamun, Ambala and Pathankot, all of which sustained major damages. The other military installations targeted by Pakistan included: (i) BrahMos storage facilities at Beas and Nagrota; (ii) S-400 battery systems at Adampur and Bhuj; and (iii) Military logistics and support sites like Field Supply Depot at Uri and Radar Station at Poonch. Effective cyber operations temporarily crippled and degraded critical infrastructure and support services used by the Indian military.

There cannot be lasting peace in South Asia until the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

The cost of Indian military losses runs into billions of dollars. The enormity of damage caused by Pakistan’s counteroffensive forced India to request ceasefire, brokered by the United States on 10 May 2025.

Despite the crushing defeat, New Delhi continues to be in a state of denial. Firstly, the Indian government has refused to disclose the losses suffered by New Delhi in the four-day war with Pakistan and continues to maintain an embarrassing silence, even though voices from within India have called for accountability. Secondly, owing to India’s loss of face and affront to national pride caused by monumental failure of Operation Sindoor, the Indian leadership has resorted to threatening Pakistan by repeatedly asserting that Operation Sindoor has only been suspended and not terminated. Thirdly, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has publicly stated that the ceasefire was agreed bilaterally between Pakistan and India, contradicting President Trump’s statement that it was actually brokered by the US. Misri’s statement also contradicts authentic international media reports that the request to Washington to help arrange ceasefire with Pakistan was made by India.

To date, India has not been able to present credible evidence of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pahalgam incident to the international community. Instead, it has tried to build a false case against Pakistan based on the “past patterns”. New Delhi refused to accept the offer made by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for a ‘neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into the Pahalgam incident. Even India’s closest strategic partners did not accept its narrative based on baseless allegations against Pakistan, which was indicative of India’s diplomatic isolation on the issue. The statement of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy given during his visit to Pakistan on 17 May 2025 that India had shared no evidence with the UK of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pahalgam incident is a case in point in this regard.

Acting as the “judge, jury and executioner”, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting civilians in Pakistan including women and children and damaging places of religious worship on the night of 6-7 May 2025. Such behaviour can only be expected from a rogue and irresponsible state that has no regard whatsoever for international law.

While responding to India’s military aggression, Pakistan targeted Indian military installations in its measured counterattack. The Modi government wanted to establish a “new normal” in South Asia but has instead been taught a lesson in humility by Pakistan’s armed forces. In response to India’s ill-conceived Operation Sindoor, the world has witnessed that Pakistan delivered a crushing blow to India, thus redefining the conventional balance of military power in the region and demonstrating the qualitative edge that Pakistan has now come to enjoy. It is noteworthy that in the entire operation, PAF did not lose even a single aircraft, testifying to its technological prowess and superior training of pilots.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desires to resolve all disputes with its neighbours through talks, to enable the region to focus on development and shared prosperity. However, it is globally recognised now that there cannot be lasting peace in South Asia until the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions. In view of India’s defeat in the recent war, saner elements in India must have concluded that there is no alternative to discussing a “broad range of issues” with Pakistan, as stated by President Trump while announcing the US brokered ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. In a nuclear South Asia, this remains the only way forward.

The writer is a Research Officer at the Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS)