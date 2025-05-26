Shehbaz Sharif sets $10 billion trade goal with Iran, backs regional peace push

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled a bold plan to boost Pakistan-Iran trade from $3 billion to $10 billion, highlighting strong economic potential between the neighboring countries. In an interview with Iran’s state news agency IRNA ahead of his Tehran visit, he also mentioned plans to explore a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to strengthen long-term ties.

Sharif stressed the importance of the shared 900-kilometer border, noting its potential to improve trade and regional stability. He said better economic connections between Pakistan’s Balochistan and Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan could also help tackle terrorism. Both countries have signed development agreements aimed at uplifting these bordering provinces through joint efforts.

During his visit to Tehran, the prime minister plans to thank Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for supporting Pakistan during its recent tensions with India. He praised Iran’s offer to mediate and criticized India for rejecting it. He called Iran’s backing “a sincere and wise gesture” that demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and diplomacy.

Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong position on Kashmir and Palestine, stressing that peace cannot be achieved in the region without resolving these long-standing issues. He urged the international community to listen to the voices of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people and support peaceful resolutions in line with their aspirations.

On broader regional matters, the prime minister welcomed Iran’s ongoing dialogue with the United States. He said Pakistan supports diplomatic efforts over conflict and believes that engagement is the best way to ensure peace. He expressed hope that these talks would lead to greater stability and prosperity for the region.

As his Tehran visit continues, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold talks on various areas of cooperation. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran on shared goals, including support for the Muslim world, stronger trade ties, and lasting peace in South Asia.