Govt launches scholarship fund for coastal youth to boost maritime future

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has announced a new scholarship initiative for children from over 70 coastal and fishing communities in Sindh and Balochistan. The Maritime Educational Endowment Fund (MEEF) will provide financial support to deserving students to help them pursue quality education.

While addressing the media on Sunday, the minister said that MEEF reflects the government’s strong commitment to inclusive development and human capital investment. He emphasized that this initiative will empower coastal youth and prepare a skilled maritime workforce essential for Pakistan’s long-term economic growth.

The scholarship fund was created based on recommendations from the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs. To finance MEEF, the Ministry will redirect Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from organizations operating under its jurisdiction. This approach aims to ensure sustainable and transparent funding for long-term educational opportunities.

A dedicated oversight committee will be established to guarantee fair distribution of scholarships and effective monitoring of the program. The initiative will start with coastal areas but is expected to expand nationwide, enabling more students to benefit from the fund.

Highlighting the need for such a program, the minister cited alarming school dropout rates of over 40% in coastal regions due to poverty and poor infrastructure. “The MEEF is more than a scholarship—it’s an investment in the future of our maritime sector,” he stated.

The launch of MEEF is a key milestone in the Ministry’s broader plan to uplift coastal communities, reduce educational inequality, and strengthen Pakistan’s maritime capabilities through targeted, education-driven empowerment.