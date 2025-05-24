Jeddah welcomes first UK hajj flight with 142 pilgrims

The first Hajj flight from the United Kingdom touched down at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturday, May 24, 2025, carrying 142 pilgrims. The arrival marked the official commencement of Hajj operations for British pilgrims this year. Upon arrival, the pilgrims were greeted warmly by the British Consul General, along with senior officials from the airport and various government and operational bodies.

Saudi authorities, in collaboration with airport management, ensured that all reception arrangements were meticulously executed in accordance with the 2025 Hajj operational plan. The plan focuses on enhancing the pilgrim experience through streamlined procedures and quick processing at immigration and entry points. The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) is actively supporting this initiative by providing secure digital services and real-time data management.

To facilitate the smooth arrival of pilgrims, King Abdulaziz Airport’s Hajj terminal has been equipped with advanced systems and a trained workforce to handle the large volume of travelers expected over the coming weeks. All relevant entities are working in sync to deliver seamless services from immigration to transport. Officials confirmed that the data of each pilgrim is being collected and stored securely at the time of arrival.

According to Saudi authorities, more than 890,000 pilgrims have arrived from abroad so far, using air, land, and sea routes. The General Directorate of Passports reaffirmed its commitment to easing entry procedures at all ports across the Kingdom by utilizing qualified staff and state-of-the-art technological devices to speed up and secure the process.

This year’s Hajj is expected to witness a significant number of international pilgrims, and Saudi Arabia is continuing its tradition of providing high-level hospitality and service. Notably, King Salman has announced he will host 1,300 pilgrims from 100 countries under the Kingdom’s annual Hajj hosting program, further emphasizing the country’s role as the heart of the Muslim world during the holy pilgrimage.