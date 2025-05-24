China launches 5G satellite tech for smartphone video calls

Chinese scientists have introduced a new 5G satellite technology that allows users to make video calls directly from smartphones—without needing mobile networks or special hardware. The move puts China ahead in the race for next-gen communications.

The technology, successfully tested by a Chinese company designed to rival SpaceX, uses a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN). This system connects regular smartphones straight to satellites in space, eliminating the need for mobile towers, SIM cards, or even Wi-Fi.

What sets this apart is its simplicity. Users don’t need to buy new devices or install any software. They can make satellite video calls using the smartphones they already own. This breakthrough could bring high-speed communication to areas with no mobile coverage, like deserts, mountains, or disaster zones.

The satellite behaves like an internet source in space. It sends signals directly to phones, functioning just like a cell tower—but from orbit. Experts believe this could even become an alternative to traditional internet in the future.

However, the creators of the technology admit there are legal and regulatory challenges. The U.S. and other countries may try to block or restrict it due to political tensions. Still, this innovation showcases China’s growing power in space and communication technologies.