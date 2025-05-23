Murree and Pindi slide in district report, Lahore also misses top 10

Punjab’s latest district-wise performance report for April has revealed a major drop for Rawalpindi and Murree. Rawalpindi, once in the top three, now ranks 26th. Murree follows closely, dropping to 25th. The report, issued by the Punjab government, has raised concerns about declining administrative efficiency in both districts.

The report evaluates overall governance, including healthcare, education, cleanliness, infrastructure, and citizen service delivery. Rawalpindi’s dramatic fall suggests failures in maintaining standards. Meanwhile, Murree’s position also reflects weak service delivery, possibly influenced by poor management during the recent tourist season.

In contrast, Bahawalnagar topped the performance list, showing strong results across all key areas. Layyah ranked second, while Pakpattan came in third. Rajanpur, Vehari, Chiniot, and Lodhran also performed well, securing spots in the top 10. These districts showed improved public services and government responsiveness.

Lahore, the provincial capital, ranked 11th — better than many but still not enough to enter the top 10. Cities like Faisalabad and Multan landed in the middle of the rankings. On the other hand, districts such as Nankana Sahib (27th), Sheikhupura (28th), Attock (29th), and Sialkot (30th) remained near the bottom, indicating a need for urgent improvement.

Overall, the report highlights a serious need for better management and reforms in Rawalpindi and Murree. It also praises underdog districts that have improved their rankings steadily. Officials now face pressure to analyze the reasons behind poor performance and take action before the next review.