Modi has nowhere to hide after Pakistan’s strong response, says information minister

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is left with “nowhere to hide” after Pakistan’s strong response to recent Indian aggression. Speaking to the media after visiting injured children from the Khuzdar attack in Quetta, Tarar accused India of panic and confusion following its failure on multiple fronts.

Tarar praised the bravery of the children and the sacrifice of their families, saying that Pakistani parents are ready to give everything for their homeland. “Our children have once again sacrificed for the nation, and I salute their courage and strength,” he said, adding that national unity is key to defeating terrorism.

The minister further accused India of being deeply involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, citing the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as solid proof. “Modi’s recent speech is nothing more than face-saving after a humiliating defeat,” Tarar said, referring to the Indian leader’s response following Pakistan’s diplomatic and military actions.

Tarar stressed the need for stronger anti-terror laws that ensure no terrorist escapes justice. “We will introduce legislation that guarantees terrorists are held fully accountable,” he stated. He also called for unity among political parties and state institutions to bring long-term peace to Balochistan.

According to Tarar, India is using proxy groups to destabilize Pakistan, especially in Balochistan. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and making Balochistan a hub of peace. “Our Prime Minister and military leadership are fully determined to eliminate these threats,” he emphasized.

In conclusion, the minister stated that India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan is no longer a secret. “The enemy is targeting soft spots, but we are united and ready. The evidence is clear—India is behind these acts, and we will expose them at every level,” he said.