Water war alert: Modi blocks Pakistan’s river access

Tensions between India and Pakistan have deepened after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a halt in water flow from Indian rivers to Pakistan. This announcement follows a deadly terrorist attack in India-held Kashmir last month, which India claims was supported by Pakistan. Modi said Pakistan would face consequences for any terror activities, including actions targeting its economy and military.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a decades-old water-sharing agreement between the two nations. This treaty, signed in 1960 with World Bank assistance, gives Pakistan access to water from three key rivers. Despite the suspension, Pakistan’s finance minister has stated that there will be no immediate impact on the country’s water supply. However, the situation remains tense.

Pakistan’s Attorney General, Mansoor Usman Awan, said Islamabad is ready to discuss water sharing but only under the treaty’s terms. He stressed that the agreement is legally binding and cannot be paused by one side alone. Awan also warned that any unilateral action by India regarding hydroelectric projects could backfire legally and politically. Pakistan has received communications from India citing clean energy needs as a reason to revise the deal.

In Pakistan, the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources strongly condemned India’s decision. The committee declared India’s move illegal and provocative. Members warned that Pakistan will not accept such threats to its water security. They noted that the World Bank has also said that no country can unilaterally suspend the IWT. The committee described India’s action as “water warfare” and a direct threat to the livelihood of millions of Pakistanis.

The panel urged the global community to take immediate notice of what they called Indian aggression. They emphasized that the treaty is vital for Pakistan’s agriculture and climate resilience. The committee also condemned attacks on water infrastructure like the Neelum-Jhelum project. While Pakistan remains open to peaceful dialogue, officials stressed that the country will not compromise on its water rights.