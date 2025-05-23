Iran and US clash over enrichment limits in Rome nuclear talks

Iran and the United States resumed high-stakes nuclear negotiations in Rome on Friday, marking their fifth round of talks since April. This comes amid growing friction over Tehran’s uranium enrichment program, a key obstacle preventing a new agreement. The talks are the highest-level contact between the two nations since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal under former President Donald Trump.

Now back in office, President Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” policy, supporting negotiations while warning of potential military action if diplomacy fails. Iran, battered by years of sanctions, is pushing for a deal that would restore economic relief in exchange for nuclear limitations.

The previous round in Muscat ended in a public dispute when the US declared it couldn’t allow even “one per cent” uranium enrichment — a demand Iran rejected as a violation of its rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that no agreement is possible if Iran is denied enrichment rights but said Tehran is willing to allow more inspections of its nuclear facilities.

Currently, Iran is enriching uranium up to 60% purity, far beyond the 3.67% limit set in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), though still below weapons-grade levels. Experts warn this could bring Iran dangerously close to nuclear breakout capability.

Tensions are further inflamed by Iran’s warning that any Israeli attack on its nuclear sites would involve the US in legal responsibility, following reports that Israel is preparing a potential strike. The outcome of these talks may determine whether the 2015 deal can be revived or collapses entirely before its October expiry, with a key IAEA review meeting set for June in Vienna.

European powers have also signaled that if security risks rise, they may trigger the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions — a move Iran says would be a “point of no return.”