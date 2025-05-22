“We stand with Pakistan”: China backs anti-terror fight

Karachi – Chinese Consul General Yundong Yang has called on Pakistan to take firm action against terrorists, promising China’s full support in counter-terrorism efforts. He made these remarks during a special ceremony held at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, marking 33 years of the Balochistan Economic Forum and 12 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking to reporters, the Consul General strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a school van in Khuzdar that left innocent civilians, including children, injured. He described the act as tragic and unacceptable, and emphasized that such incidents not only harm innocent lives but also threaten ongoing development efforts under CPEC.

“Pakistan must take solid steps to eliminate terrorist groups and dismantle their networks,” Yang said. “China is ready to help Pakistan with all the resources and support needed in this fight.”

He added that security and peace are crucial for long-term cooperation between the two countries, especially as both sides continue to invest heavily in infrastructure, energy, and trade under CPEC. He also expressed confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to defeating terrorism and ensuring the protection of Chinese workers and investments in the region.

The Chinese Consul General reaffirmed that China and Pakistan are iron brothers, and that mutual cooperation in security and development will only grow stronger. “We support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and hope the government will take meaningful and immediate action,” he concluded.