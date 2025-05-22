Islamabad United Suffer Setback as Alex Hales Exits PSL 10

England batter Alex Hales has exited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, parting ways with Islamabad United after a brief return to the squad. The seasoned opener confirmed his departure via an Instagram story, expressing gratitude to the franchise for the opportunity and extending his support to the team for the remainder of the tournament.

Sources indicate that Hales featured in just two matches before heading back to England to attend a close friend’s wedding. His early exit comes as Islamabad United gear up for a crucial Qualifier 2 clash on May 23 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Islamabad suffered a setback earlier this week, falling short in their first playoff match. The defending champions were beaten by Quetta Gladiators in Qualifier 1, where they failed to chase down a challenging 210-run target, getting bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs. Hales had a forgettable outing, dismissed for a duck in the second over.

Despite the early loss, United still have a chance to reach the final, provided they win their upcoming knockout game.

The PSL 10 season faced an unexpected interruption earlier this month, with matches suspended for nine days amid escalating diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India. The tournament resumed on May 17 following a ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

As Islamabad United prepare for a must-win encounter, they will have to proceed without one of their most experienced overseas players.