MrBeast becomes first self-made billionaire under 30, hits $1 billion net worth

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has officially become the world’s only self-made billionaire under 30. At just 27 years old, the American YouTuber and entrepreneur has reached a staggering net worth of $1 billion, according to CelebrityNetWorth. His achievement sets him apart in the world of digital content, where very few creators ever reach such financial heights.

MrBeast reportedly earns around $50 million every month and has built an enormous audience of over 396 million followers across his YouTube channels. While speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast earlier this year, he confirmed his billionaire status, though he added with a laugh, “In my actual bank account, I have less than one million.” He explained that he only pays himself enough to cover personal expenses, keeping the rest invested in his businesses.

Unlike many young billionaires who inherit wealth, Donaldson has built his empire entirely from scratch. He’s now the only content creator in his age group to reach billionaire status without family fortune or corporate backing. His journey has inspired millions, especially young entrepreneurs who see him as proof that online success can lead to real-world riches.

To celebrate this major milestone, MrBeast posted a humorous photo on social media, recreating the viral “Hood MrBeast” meme. Holding stacks of cash and wearing a playful grin, he captioned the photo, “You guys can stop asking me to recreate the meme now 😭.” The post quickly went viral, reflecting his signature blend of humor, humility, and massive influence.

Donaldson’s success also places him in a league of his own compared to fellow creators like PewDiePie and the Stokes Twins, who haven’t reached the same financial level. His smart investments, large-scale giveaway videos, and brand partnerships continue to fuel his growth, proving that digital fame can translate into long-term wealth when paired with smart business strategy.

With his growing empire, MrBeast continues to blur the line between entertainment and entrepreneurship. As he builds more businesses and expands his influence, fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely to see what he does next.