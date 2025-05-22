PM Shehbaz meets IMF delegation, discusses economic reforms and stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a high-level delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program and the progress of its economic reforms. The meeting, held in Islamabad, focused on the key measures the government has undertaken to ensure economic stability and progress under the current IMF agreement.

The IMF delegation expressed strong satisfaction with Pakistan’s continued reform efforts, particularly in fiscal management and structural adjustments. The IMF representatives praised the positive outcomes of the economic measures implemented so far, noting that Pakistan has shown significant progress in stabilizing its economy. They also reiterated their commitment to providing further support to Pakistan’s economic recovery and growth.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Federal Ministers Mohammad Aurangzeb, Ahmad Khan Cheema, Secretary of Finance Amirullah Bosal, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and other senior government officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan is on a positive trajectory, having successfully stabilized its economy after a period of financial distress. He assured the IMF delegation that the government’s next priority would be to speed up both macroeconomic and institutional reforms to build a stronger and more resilient economy. The Prime Minister stressed that these reforms are crucial for long-term growth and to improve Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market.

The discussions also covered future collaborations and support from the IMF to ensure Pakistan’s economic transformation continues, especially with respect to long-term fiscal discipline and institutional efficiency.