CERN makes history by transporting antimatter across borders

GENEVA – In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists at CERN have successfully transported antimatter outside their laboratory for the first time, marking a major step forward in physics research. The historic journey took place across the France-Switzerland border using a specially designed containment system.

The antimatter was carried in a custom-made, two-metre-long transport device capable of safely holding the delicate particles. It traveled by truck over a 4-kilometre route across CERN’s campus, starting in France, entering Switzerland, and returning without any loss of material.

According to a study published in Nature, the containment system operated without external power for four hours and maintained the trapped antimatter’s stability throughout the trip. Scientists described this success as proof that antimatter can be moved securely via public roads to other laboratories across Europe.

Antimatter is incredibly hard to create and even harder to contain, as it annihilates instantly when it touches regular matter. It requires high-speed particle collisions and advanced magnetic traps, which is why only a few global facilities, including CERN, can produce it.

Now that transportation is possible, institutions like Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf in Germany—located about 800 kilometres from CERN—could soon receive antimatter for advanced studies. This would dramatically expand the scope of antimatter research beyond CERN’s walls.

Researchers celebrated the success as the beginning of a “new era in precision antimatter research.” They believe this milestone could help unlock deep mysteries of the universe, including the fundamental nature of space, time, and matter.