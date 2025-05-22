Clownfish show a remarkable way to survive climate change

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have found that clownfish shrink their bodies during marine heat waves to survive extreme conditions. The research was conducted off the coast of Papua New Guinea during the record-breaking 2023 marine heat wave that has damaged coral reefs worldwide.

Researchers tracked 134 clownfish in Kimbe Bay and found that 101 of them temporarily reduced in size. This surprising response appears to be a survival strategy, helping the fish conserve energy during stressful, high-temperature periods when food is limited. Smaller bodies need less energy, increasing their chances of survival.

According to scientists, the clownfish may shrink by reabsorbing bone matter. In many cases, male and female pairs shrank together, with females staying larger to maintain their social hierarchy. Researchers were amazed to see how the fish adapted their size while still preserving their roles within the group.

This marks the first recorded case of shrinking behavior in coral reef fish during heat stress. Similar behavior has been seen in other species like marine iguanas during El Niño, but never before in tropical fish. Importantly, the clownfish returned to their normal size after the heat wave ended, proving the change was temporary.

Experts warn, however, that if heat waves become more frequent or severe, it’s unclear whether clownfish can keep using this coping method. The study highlights both the resilience and the limits of marine life in the face of climate change.