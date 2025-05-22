India must learn from the response it got: Ishaq Dar warns indian proxies over Khuzdar attack

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has issued a stern warning to Indian-backed terrorist proxies, stating that the Khuzdar school bus attack is a red line and that India must learn from the firm and measured response it has already received from Pakistan.

Speaking passionately during a Senate session, Dar condemned the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, which resulted in the tragic deaths of schoolchildren and teachers. He described the attack as “unbearable and deeply painful for the nation,” and confirmed that the government is treating the matter as a top national security priority.

He declared, “Indian proxies must back off, and India should understand that Pakistan is not a soft target. The response it received should serve as a clear warning. Any further aggression will be met with unwavering resolve.”

Dar emphasized that national unity is critical at this time, proposing the formation of a cross-party national committee to update and enforce a comprehensive security plan. He acknowledged that some clauses of the National Action Plan (NAP) still await full implementation and admitted past security oversights, including the entry of up to 40,000 individuals without adequate vetting, which contributed to rising threats.

He concluded by saying that Pakistan is fully committed to eradicating terrorism from its soil and the wider region. The fight against extremism, he stressed, is not only a domestic necessity but a regional imperative, and Pakistan will use all means necessary to ensure peace and protect its future generations.