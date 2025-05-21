Govt sets up Pakistan digital assets authority to oversee crypto & web3

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to create a Digital Assets Regulatory Authority to manage and supervise digital financial markets such as cryptocurrencies, DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms, stablecoins, and tokenized assets, all under a unified legal framework.

The Ministry of Finance announced that the new body, called the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), will aim to bring structure, security, and trust to the country’s fast-expanding digital economy. The decision comes as Pakistan moves to regulate its $25 billion unregulated crypto market and position itself as a regional leader in financial innovation.

Officials added that Bitcoin mining using surplus electricity is part of the plan to monetize digital assets and diversify revenue streams. The PDAA will also ensure strict oversight of crypto exchanges and platforms, aiming to prevent illegal activities such as money laundering, fraud, and unregistered trading.

The government sees digital finance as a key driver for job creation, startup growth, and youth empowerment. Pakistan is now aligning itself with advanced economies like Japan, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Singapore, all of which have clear crypto regulations and support Web3 innovation.

The authority will also support blockchain-based training programs to upskill young professionals and create new export avenues through digital products and services. The PDAA is expected to begin operations later this year after the legal framework is finalized.