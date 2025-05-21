PM Shehbaz and field marshal Asim Munir rush to Quetta after Khuzdar terror attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir will make an urgent visit to Quetta today, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. The visit comes in response to the tragic terrorist attack in Khuzdar, where Indian-sponsored militants targeted a school bus, killing six people, including four children and teachers.

During their visit, both leaders will receive a detailed briefing on the Khuzdar attack. They will also visit the injured victims in the hospital to express solidarity and support. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the attack was carried out by terrorists supported by India, a claim also highlighted in an earlier ISPR statement.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, a special event scheduled in honor of Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Presidential Palace has been postponed. The postponement was made at his own request, showing a clear priority for national security and crisis response.

Sources say Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon depart for Quetta. He is expected to chair a high-level meeting on the region’s security situation. Officials noted that key discussions and meetings will also take place during the visit.

The attack has sparked outrage across the country, with political and military leadership vowing swift action. The visit by the Prime Minister and Field Marshal underscores the government’s commitment to restoring peace and delivering justice to the victims.