Wind power boost: Power cement to add 11% green energy by 2026

Power Cement Limited has announced it will install a 7.5MW wind power project, marking a major step toward sustainability. The project is expected to be completed by fiscal year 2026 and will use Goldwind turbines, according to the company’s latest corporate briefing.

This wind project will follow a rental model, similar to Power Cement’s current solar power agreements. Once complete, wind power will contribute 11% of the company’s total energy mix. Currently, the company meets 34% of its energy needs from a Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) and 6% from solar. The remaining 60% comes from HESCO, a regional power supplier.

Power Cement is a key part of the Arif Habib Group, with its factory located on Motorway M-9 in Nooriabad, Sindh. The company operates three manufacturing lines, producing up to 3.37 million tons of cement per year, making it a major player in Pakistan’s southern zone.

This move follows a rising trend in Pakistan’s industry toward renewable energy adoption. Just last month, Thatta Cement launched a 4.8MW wind project, and companies like Ali Asghar Textile Mills and Tariq Corporation are also working on solar power systems ranging from 200KW to 1MW.

These developments reflect a broader industry goal: cutting energy costs and reducing dependence on the national grid. With companies stepping into wind and solar power, Pakistan’s industrial sector is pushing hard toward a greener, more energy-secure future.