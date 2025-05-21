Eid al Adha 2025: Pakistan railways to run five special trains

Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains for Eid al Adha 2025. The trains aim to accommodate the increased number of passengers traveling across the country. These special services will run from June 2 to June 4, 2025.

The first special train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 1:00 PM on June 2. On June 3, two trains will operate: one from Quetta to Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 AM and another from Lahore to Karachi Cantt at 5:00 PM. In the evening, a train will run from Karachi City to Rawalpindi at 8:00 PM.

The final special service will leave Karachi Cantt for Lahore at 8:00 PM on June 4. This train schedule is designed to ensure smooth travel during the busy holiday period. The trains are expected to accommodate many passengers traveling for Eid celebrations.

Coaches for the first, second, and fourth trains will be provided by the railway’s carriage workshops. The third and fifth trains will use existing rakes, which have been specially prepared for the Eid season.

With Eid al Adha expected to fall on Saturday, June 7, Pakistan Railways is ready to provide efficient and comfortable travel options for passengers. The move is part of the government’s efforts to handle the large number of holiday travelers.