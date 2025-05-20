Dar reaches Beijing for high-level talks amid regional tensions

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit to discuss the regional situation in the light of recent standoff between Pakistan and India.

The deputy prime minister’s special aircraft landed in the Chinese capital, where senior government officials welcomed him and his delegation at the airport.

This visit also marks the first high-level contact between Pakistan and China following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Ishaq Dar is visiting China at the invitation of the Chinese government.

During his stay in Beijing, Dar will hold an important meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Discussions are expected to cover a range of bilateral and regional issues and the multifaceted Pakistan-China relationship.

Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, is also part of the Pakistani delegation accompanying the Deputy Prime Minister.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China will include a comprehensive review of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit comes at a time of heightened diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and China in the wake of ongoing tensions with India following Pahalgam incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued earlier, noted that the visit is part of ongoing high-level exchanges and reflects the continued strength of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two brotherly countries.