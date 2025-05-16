Chris Brown denied bail over alleged London nightclub attack

American singer Chris Brown has been denied bail after appearing in Manchester Magistrates’ Court on charges of grievous bodily harm with intent. The charges stem from an alleged bottle attack at a nightclub in Mayfair, London, in February 2023. The 36-year-old artist was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel around 2 a.m. on Thursday by officers from the Metropolitan Police. He appeared in court on Friday, where District Judge Joanne Hirst ruled that the case was too serious to be handled at the magistrates’ level.

As a result, the judge ordered the case to be transferred to Southwark Crown Court in London for a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for June 13. She also rejected Brown’s application for bail, meaning the singer will remain in custody until the next court appearance.

The alleged victim, Abraham Diaw, reportedly suffered serious injuries during the nightclub incident. Authorities have been investigating the case since 2023, which has now led to formal charges against Brown.

This legal trouble comes just weeks before Brown was set to kick off his UK tour, with scheduled performances at Manchester’s Co-Op Live and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in June and July. The tour’s future now remains uncertain.

Despite the upcoming concerts, legal experts believe the severity of the charge — causing grievous bodily harm with intent — could carry significant consequences if Brown is convicted. The music star has not yet entered a plea.