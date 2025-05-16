Tom Cruise’s final mission set for global takeoff, China release confirmed for may 30

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, with Paramount confirming the film’s global release dates. It will hit over 3,700 theaters across the United States on May 23, followed by a much-anticipated release in China on May 30.

This eighth installment of the blockbuster franchise comes with high expectations as Paramount aims to spark international excitement once again. The Mission: Impossible series has already grossed over $4 billion globally, and the studio hopes this final chapter will add significantly to that success.

China’s approval for the movie comes at a crucial time, as Hollywood films face increasing competition from domestic Chinese productions. However, the inclusion of The Final Reckoning on China’s release calendar signals that box office potential may be outweighing political tension in film policy.

Tom Cruise attended the film’s world premiere at London’s Leicester Square on May 15, creating strong global buzz. His return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt follows the recent approval of other major Hollywood releases in China, such as Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake and Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon.

The previous film in the series, Dead Reckoning, earned $48.8 million in China in 2023, which accounted for about 8.5% of its global total. Despite ongoing trade tensions, China remains a key market for American studios looking to expand their international revenue.

With The Final Reckoning launching in the US first, and China shortly after, Paramount is counting on both audiences to deliver another massive hit. As Hunt races against time once more, fans worldwide are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling finale.