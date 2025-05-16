Stop targeting actors over cross-border tensions, says Atiqa Odho

Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho has stated that individuals associated with arts and culture should not be dragged into political conflicts or wars. Speaking on the show “Kya Drama Hai”, she emphasized that actors, musicians, and writers are messengers of love and peace—not participants in disputes.

Odho questioned the double standards where professionals like doctors and lawyers face no backlash for working abroad, yet actors are often criticized harshly for the same. She said, “When an actor works in another country, they’re insulted, but professionals from other fields are not treated the same.”

Addressing the recent tensions between Pakistan and India, Odho criticized India for blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without evidence. She praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their “brave and successful” response to the aggression, stressing that national defense is the responsibility of the military—not the artistic community.

She strongly asserted that those from the arts should not be pulled into nationalistic or political disputes. “Everyone has the right to work where they find better opportunities,” she said. “Yet artists are singled out for criticism.”

Atiqa urged both Pakistani and Indian artists to refrain from becoming part of political conflicts and instead focus on spreading messages of unity, peace, and love. “Writers, actors, and musicians should be viewed as ambassadors of harmony, not representatives of conflict,” she concluded.