Indian army responds to Pakistan’s DGMO contact with pledge for de-escalation

Following the latest hotline contact between Pakistan and India’s Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO), the Indian Army has issued an official statement regarding the ongoing ceasefire and confidence-building measures. According to the Indian Army, both nations have decided to continue efforts to maintain peace and stability along their borders.

The hotline contact, which occurred yesterday, marked the third such communication between the military leadership of the two countries after a ceasefire was agreed upon. Both sides discussed the current ground situation, ensuring that no escalation occurs. However, the detailed content of the conversation between the two DGMOs remains confidential and has not been disclosed to the public.

In its statement, the Indian Army highlighted that both countries have agreed to further reduce military alert levels and maintain the ceasefire. This is seen as a significant step in preventing any potential flare-ups and ensuring that peace remains intact between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

This dialogue follows tensions that had peaked in early May, when India launched military strikes, leading to the destruction of several aircraft and casualties on both sides. The ceasefire was brokered under intense international pressure, particularly from the United States, which has since called for restraint and diplomacy to avoid a larger regional conflict.

With both countries reaffirming their commitment to confidence-building measures, the situation seems to have de-escalated, offering a glimmer of hope for long-term peace. However, analysts caution that sustained efforts will be necessary to avoid a breakdown in dialogue and prevent future confrontations. The successful maintenance of the ceasefire will require continued communication and adherence to the terms set out by both military establishments.