Waseem returns as captain as UAE names squad for Bangladesh T20Is

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled for May 17 and 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The series marks UAE’s return to international T20 cricket since their last appearance in December 2023.

In a major development, Muhammad Waseem has been reappointed as captain, regaining the leadership role after stepping down in October 2024 to focus on his One Day International batting. During his time away, wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra led the side and impressed with a brilliant century in the Cricket World Cup League 2.

Waseem, 29, brings valuable experience to the squad, having captained the UAE in 26 T20 Internationals between 2023 and 2024. Despite a dip in recent form, he remains the UAE’s top batter and holds the record for the most T20I runs globally since his debut in 2021—a remarkable achievement for a player from an emerging cricket nation.

The team is looking to bounce back after a poor performance during their recent tour of the Netherlands, where they won only one of five matches. That lone victory came against Scotland, powered by Rahul Chopra’s century and Simranjeet Singh’s four-wicket haul, giving the team a much-needed boost ahead of the Bangladesh series.

UAE’s selectors have kept faith in a mix of experienced players and promising young talents. Alongside Waseem and Chopra, the squad features key names like Simranjeet Singh, Asif Khan, and Ethan D’Souza. The team hopes this blend will bring balance and a competitive edge against a strong Bangladeshi side.

With home advantage and fresh leadership, the UAE squad aims to make a strong comeback in T20I cricket. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Waseem can guide his side to a series win and restore momentum for the national team.