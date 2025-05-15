Pakistan’s zero-tariff proposal: A strategic move to strengthen US relations

Pakistan has proposed a zero-tariff bilateral trade agreement to the United States, marking a significant step in enhancing economic relations between the two countries. The offer suggests that both nations should remove tariffs on key trade sectors of mutual interest, aiming to facilitate smoother and more extensive trade.

Government sources indicated that Pakistan’s proposal is intended to eliminate trade barriers and encourage more trade between the two countries, which would benefit both economies. This offer is seen as a strategic move to deepen the trade relationship with the US, potentially making Pakistan a more attractive trading partner in the region.

The timing of this offer is notable, coming shortly after the intense tensions between Pakistan and India, where the US President Donald Trump recently played a mediating role in helping broker a ceasefire agreement. In the aftermath, Trump praised the leadership of both Pakistan and India and expressed a commitment to fostering more trade between the countries.

President Trump has also made it clear that he is keen on bolstering trade not only with Pakistan but also with India, with statements highlighting the importance of economic cooperation in ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

This zero-tariff trade offer is expected to be discussed further in upcoming diplomatic talks, potentially paving the way for a new chapter in US-Pakistan trade relations. Pakistan has been eager to diversify its economic partnerships and reduce its reliance on any single market, with a particular focus on increasing exports and attracting foreign investments.

Further details on the proposal, including specific sectors or industries that may be targeted, are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.