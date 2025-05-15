Shahbaz sharif’s offer accepted: Imran khan’s path to national dialogue begins

In a significant shift in Pakistan’s political landscape, former Prime Minister and PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) founder, Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated, has expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations with the government. This decision follows a recent offer from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to initiate dialogue.

According to reliable sources, Imran Khan authorized PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, to proceed with the talks during a meeting at Adiala Jail on Monday. However, the former prime minister stressed that the negotiations must be conducted away from the spotlight of media cameras to ensure a meaningful and focused outcome.

PTI insiders confirmed that the party is now officially preparing to engage in talks with the government. The party’s leadership believes that past attempts at dialogue were hindered by excessive media attention, and they now aim to adopt a more measured approach to ensure a productive discussion.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, in an interview with The News, verified that he had conveyed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s offer to Imran Khan. However, he refrained from disclosing specifics about the direction or content of the discussions, as per Imran Khan’s instructions. He added that he could not share the details of the private conversations held between them.

This development follows Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s speech in the National Assembly, where he extended an invitation to PTI for national negotiations. While Barrister Gohar Ali Khan welcomed the proposal, PTI circles made it clear that no significant steps would be taken without the explicit consent of Imran Khan.

Sources within PTI also revealed that Imran Khan is seeking the backing of the military establishment for the talks. One insider mentioned that Imran Khan is willing to meet with military representatives to smooth the process. This initiative comes amidst growing calls for political reconciliation, especially in light of rising tensions with India.

It remains uncertain whether this behind-the-scenes dialogue will lead to a breakthrough or if further challenges will prevent any meaningful progress.