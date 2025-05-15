Saudi Arabia to lead Syria’s economic recovery after US lifts sanctions

Saudi Arabia has announced its commitment to take the lead in rebuilding Syria’s economy following the lifting of US sanctions. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the statement during a press conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, calling the move by US President Donald Trump “bold” and “positive.”

Prince Faisal praised the decision, saying the removal of sanctions was essential to restore political and economic stability in Damascus. He confirmed that Riyadh and Washington are working closely to coordinate the next steps. The Foreign Minister emphasized that the initiative originated in Riyadh and reflected a shared desire for long-term regional peace and development.

The press conference came a day after a historic meeting in Riyadh, where President Trump met Syrian interim President Ahmed Al-Shara, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It marked the first time in 25 years that a sitting US president met a Syrian leader.

During the conference, Prince Faisal declared Saudi Arabia’s intention to be the leading force in Syria’s economic revival. He expressed hope that European countries would soon follow Washington’s lead by lifting their sanctions, allowing Syria to begin a new chapter of growth and reconstruction.

Prince Faisal highlighted Syria’s untapped potential and said global support could help the country achieve a full economic recovery. He stressed that cooperation from the international community would be critical in transforming Syria into a stable and self-sufficient nation once again.

In addition to Syria, Prince Faisal addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He confirmed that Saudi Arabia and the US agree on the urgent need for a ceasefire. He welcomed recent developments, including the release of an American hostage, as a sign of hope. He urged the global community to ensure the immediate and unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.