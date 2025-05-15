No swipe, just cash: Smart card project hits a dead end in electric buses

The plan to collect fares through smart cards in electric buses has faced a serious delay. This system was meant to help passengers pay digitally instead of using cash. It was launched with excitement, but the technology behind it never became active. As a result, the smart cards are useless, and people still pay in cash.

At the launch event, the Chief Minister gave out 300 smart cards. These cards were supposed to be used by passengers to swipe on digital machines inside the buses. However, the machines were either not installed or not working. This made the card launch meaningless. Passengers never got the chance to use them.

Due to the system not working, the Punjab Transport Company stopped giving out more cards. Even after three months, the situation has not improved. Passengers are disappointed, and the plan now seems stuck. Many hoped for a better and faster way to pay fares, but that goal has not been reached.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) was responsible for the software and system setup. They were supposed to make the payment system smooth and ready for use. However, their delay has caused the project to stall. The buses still do not have the working technology needed for card payments.

This failure has created doubt about future digital plans in public transport. Many people expected modern and easy travel through this system. But now, the project is uncertain. The government must decide quickly whether to fix the problem or try a new solution for passengers’ ease.