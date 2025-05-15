Breaking the Myth of Superiority

The 18-day military standoff between Pakistan and India in 2025 has officially ended, but its repercussions are expected to echo for years to come. The conflict, marked by missile strikes, large-scale aerial battles, and unprecedented media engagement, has been described by analysts as a watershed moment in South Asian geopolitics. The standoff not only brought the region to the brink of full-scale war but also redefined military dynamics and diplomatic alignments. It challenged long-standing perceptions of power in the subcontinent and left both nations-and the world-reassessing the strategic balance between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Throughout the nearly three-week conflict, Pakistan demonstrated surprising resilience and tactical competence. Contrary to pre-war assumptions that India held the upper hand in conventional warfare, Pakistan managed to gain air and ground superiority in several engagements. In what has been dubbed the largest and longest aerial battle of the 21st century, 42 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets engaged 82 Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters. Despite being outnumbered, PAF downed five Indian aircraft without suffering comparable losses.

Pakistan also showcased significant progress in electronic warfare and air defense capabilities, successfully neutralizing 80 hostile drones-many of them Israeli-made-before they could inflict meaningful damage. The Indian Navy, which was expected to leverage its size and strength in the Arabian Sea, failed to assert any decisive advantage, further exposing vulnerabilities in India’s strategic doctrine.

On the offensive front, Pakistan’s response was calculated and precise. The country launched missile and drone strikes on 26 confirmed targets inside Indian Territory. Among the most consequential of these was the destruction of at least one S-400 air defense battery-Russia’s premier system sold to India under a multi-billion-dollar deal. Several Indian army posts in Kashmir were also destroyed, and reports emerged of the death of the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, a figure controversial for his administrative crackdown in the region.

Diplomatically, the standoff proved to be a turning point. Pakistan gained unexpected ground, drawing international attention to the Kashmir issue-an outcome India has long sought to avoid. For decades, New Delhi maintained that Kashmir was a strictly bilateral matter. However, the escalation and Pakistan’s narrative management forced global powers to re-engage with the matter, effectively re-internationalizing the Kashmir dispute.

India’s pre-conflict objectives-particularly those voiced by the BJP government and its supporters-were left unmet. Ambitions of capturing Azad Kashmir, inciting unrest in Balochistan, and delivering a so-called “punishment” to Pakistan collapsed under the weight of unexpected resistance and global scrutiny. The Indian leadership, once projecting itself as a future superpower comparable to China, faced a severe credibility setback on the world stage. Many observers began to reassess India’s strategic clout, now drawing parallels between India and the much smaller yet resilient Pakistan.

Media also played a crucial role in shaping public perception. For the first time, Pakistan’s mainstream media and social platforms unified around a coherent narrative, effectively countering Indian information campaigns. Pakistani voices dominated digital spaces, delivering real-time updates, fact-checks, and strategic communication that rivaled India’s media machinery.

On the other hand, Indian media-long criticized for nationalist fervor-faced widespread condemnation for airing unverified reports and engaging in jingoistic fear-mongering. Several prominent journalists and TV anchors were publicly discredited, raising serious concerns about the state of journalism in the world’s largest democracy.

The international community’s response further highlighted the shifting dynamics. No major global power offered open support to India during the conflict. In contrast, Pakistan received vocal backing from its traditional allies, including China and Türkiye, who not only expressed solidarity but also criticized India’s handling of the crisis. Accusations against India for staging false flag operations and erratic military decisions further eroded its image as a reliable regional actor.

As the dust settles, the strategic picture appears fundamentally altered. Pakistan emerged not only militarily resilient but also diplomatically astute, projecting an image of responsibility and restraint. Its leadership, military strategy, and international messaging were widely viewed as more calculated and mature, especially in contrast to India’s more impulsive approach.

While a ceasefire has brought immediate relief, the long-term implications of the 2025 standoff are just beginning to unfold. The region remains tense, and the possibility of future flare-ups cannot be discounted. Yet, one conclusion is clear: the conflict has recalibrated perceptions in South Asia. For now, Pakistan walks away with strengthened credibility, while India faces a period of introspection, both domestically and on the global stage.

Sahibzada M. Saeed is an IR analyst based in Islamabad and can be reached at mmsb1000@gmail.com