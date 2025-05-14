Netanyahu vows no end to Gaza war until Hamas is defeated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly stated that the war in Gaza will not end until Hamas is completely destroyed — even if more hostages are released. His comments follow renewed ceasefire talks and the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander by Hamas earlier this week.

Speaking during a visit to wounded Israeli soldiers, Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli forces are preparing for a significant escalation in Gaza. He said Israel may agree to a temporary truce for hostage releases, but insisted the broader military campaign would continue until its objectives are met.

This stance has sparked concern among global leaders, especially U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration negotiated Alexander’s release. Critics suggest the move signals a growing rift between Netanyahu and Trump, particularly as the U.S. seeks a more diplomatic resolution.

The situation in Gaza remains dire. Israeli airstrikes recently hit two hospitals in Khan Younis, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. Israel claimed the facilities were being used by Hamas, but Gaza’s Health Ministry reported high civilian casualties, including women and children.

Meanwhile, humanitarian agencies warn of worsening famine conditions. The World Health Organization stated that at least 57 children have died from hunger since Israel tightened its blockade in March. An estimated 71,000 children under five could suffer acute malnutrition in the coming months if aid doesn’t resume.

Netanyahu also reiterated support for a controversial post-war plan to resettle Palestinians outside Gaza. While Israel is seeking international partners to accept displaced Palestinians, the idea has triggered outrage across the Arab world and among Palestinian leaders, who say forced displacement is unacceptable.