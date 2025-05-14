Maryam nawaz compares 9 may incident with rafale jet downing

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stated that the same Air Force whose jets were set on fire on 9 May also downed Rafale jets. Speaking at a scholarship ceremony in Faisalabad, she emphasized that the nation should remember the statement of her father, Nawaz Sharif, who said, “We are not the ones of 9 May, we are from 28 May and 10 May.”

Maryam Nawaz highlighted Pakistan’s unity in the face of larger enemies. She praised the bravery and strength of the Pakistani Armed Forces, which successfully fought and defeated a much stronger enemy. The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistan Air Force in humiliating the enemy and noted that their efforts had ensured a secure future for the country.

She also reminded the audience of Pakistan’s successful defense against India on 28 May 1998, when the country conducted nuclear tests, securing its place as a nuclear power. According to Maryam Nawaz, this made the enemy hesitant to challenge Pakistan, as they understood the country’s strength.

Maryam Nawaz also encouraged the youth not to blindly follow anyone and warned against divisive forces. She claimed that the forces that attempted to spread hatred and division in the country had failed. The Pakistani public, she said, remains proud and united, which is reflected in the country’s continued strength.

Lastly, the Chief Minister mentioned the recent victory on 10 May 2025, when Pakistan triumphed against India 6-0, reinforcing the nation’s defense capabilities and unity.